ValueHealth and Z Urology Partner to Advance Robotic Surgical Care in South Florida
This partnership will use ValueHealth’s industry-leading digital surgical platform to accelerate the transition to value-based surgical care.
Partnering with this forward-thinking group of physicians will continue to accelerate this momentum by driving evidence-based clinical and operational innovations.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced a strategic partnership with physicians from Florida-based Z Urology to develop a specialty ambulatory surgery center – South Florida Robotic Surgery. This partnership will use ValueHealth’s industry-leading digital surgical platform to accelerate the transition to value-based surgical care in the Florida marketplace.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
Located in Pompano Beach, Fla., South Florida Robotic Surgery will be designated through ValueHealth’s Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE) program with certification in robotic prostatectomy procedures. The 5,700 square-foot center will have two operating rooms dedicated to surgical procedures in general urology and robotic urology, with the opportunity to expand to additional service lines.
South Florida Robotic Surgery will feature four ValueHealth Stay Suites™ to accommodate higher acuity procedures that require overnight recovery. Stay Suites use a proven recovery model with personalized Nurse Navigators to reduce the risk for patient readmission and post-operative complications. This specialized recovery approach leads to superior clinical outcomes and consumer cost savings.
In addition, the new center will feature state-of-the-art clinical tools and devices including an Intuitive daVinci® robotic surgery system, a robot-assisted surgical system for complex minimally invasive surgical procedures. Controlled by specially trained surgeons, robot-assisted surgeries can shorten recovery time and minimize the risk of complications for patients.
“Urologic surgery has advanced at an incredible pace over the past decade,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “Partnering with this forward-thinking group of physicians will continue to accelerate this momentum by driving evidence-based clinical and operational innovations to improve safety, quality, affordability and outcomes in an outpatient setting.”
Urology specialist Dr. Michael Zahalsky is the lead physician of South Florida Robotic Surgery as part of a growing group of local physician partners. Founder of Z Urology, a leading urology practice in South Florida, Dr. Zahalsky is a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology and the first physician to ever perform a robotic surgery in urology in Broward County, Fla.
“My physician colleagues and I have shared a long-time vision of developing an outpatient surgery center that focuses on performing higher acuity urologic operations under a value-based arrangement,” says Dr. Zahalsky. “We knew ValueHealth was the right partner based on their established track record in bringing value-based care to market. As clinical leaders in our community, our investment in South Florida Robotic Surgery will allow us to continue to provide the highest level of care and service to our patients.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
About Z Urology
Z Urology was founded in 2005 by Dr. Michael P. Zahalsky and has since grown adding Mini Varghese, MD; Christopher Hollowell, MD, FACS, MD; Michael Tyler, MD; Laurel Sofer, MD; and Bradly Garden, MD along with a team of dynamic physician assistants. Z Urology prides itself on providing state-of-the-art urologic care to South Florida with a focus on male and female urology. Our practice specializes in all urologic procedures, specifically minimally invasive methods, with a goal to provide exceptional urologic care and tertiary academic medicine to our South Florida community.
Z Urology has specialty trained allied health professionals including Melissa Marchand, MCMSc , PA-C; Monika Kulik, MMS, PA-C; Linda Calderon, MS.Ed, PA-C; and Sarah Almoshaikah, MSPAP, PA-C. Our Allied Health team conducts physical exams, diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, counsel on preventative health care, assist in surgery and prescribe medications.
Z Urology recognizes the importance of the patient-provider relationship and strives to provide patients with top-quality, comfortable experiences whether in our office, the hospital or the skilled nursing facility. In meeting the communication needs of all patients, our staff speaks a variety of languages that include English, Spanish and Creole and always offer on-call practitioner phone access. For more information, visit Zurology.com.
