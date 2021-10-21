A.T. Still University partners with Osmosis.org to provide students access to on-demand, active learning resources
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to further support A.T. Still University (ATSU) students’ needs and a changing classroom environment for faculty, ATSU has partnered with Osmosis.org to provide access to a library with more than 1,800 of the latest illustrated videos, expertly aligned to the University’s learning objectives and available anytime, anywhere.
“Osmosis.org has been wonderful to partner with. Our students and graduates benefit greatly from Osmosis.org’s educational resources, ease of use, and contemporary topic updates,” said ATSU President Craig M. Phelps, DO, ’84.
Founded in 2012, Osmosis.org is built on the vision of creating the best learning experience possible for future clinicians and caregivers. More than 3.2 million students and hundreds of university partners have leveraged Osmosis’ platform to supplement their traditional curriculum with illustrated videos and linked assessment items available on-demand.
“We love working with innovative, mission-driven institutions like ATSU, not only because they raise the line by training tens of thousands of health professionals who strengthen our healthcare system, but also because they share our mission to create the best learning experience possible for current and future clinicians,” said Shiv Gaglani, Osmosis.org co-founder and CEO.
Established in 1892 by A.T. Still, DO, the founder of osteopathy, ATSU is renowned for its preeminence as a multidisciplinary health professions educator with best-in-class curricula and a focus on whole-person healthcare. With more than 3,700 students at locations in Missouri, Arizona, California, and online, ATSU is a forward-thinking institution supporting its students with the latest learning technologies.
About A.T. Still University of Health Sciences:
Established in 1892 by A.T. Still, DO, the founder of osteopathy, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences (ATSU) began as the nation’s first college of osteopathic medicine and has evolved into a leading university of health sciences comprised of two colleges and four schools on two campuses and online. Today, ATSU offers master’s degrees across allied health disciplines and doctorates in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine, athletic training, audiology, health administration, health education, health sciences, medical sciences, nursing practice, occupational therapy, and physical therapy.
About Osmosis.org:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of over 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit http://www.Osmosis.org.
