"Green Business Just Got Greener”

Peer-to-Peer Vehicle Rental Company Matches Demand for Low- and Zero-Emission VehiclesOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2021
Peer-to-peer vehicle rental company Eligo Cars (www.eligocars.ca) has met growing interest in green solutions to transit with a new supply of low- and zero-emission vehicles.
The new fleet of green vehicles are in response to the sharp increase in demand that has been seen for hybrid electric and battery-electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2021. According to statscan’s most recent report, Canadians registered over 4 times as many new hybrid electric vehicles this year when compared to the same quarter a year earlier and more than twice as many new battery-electric vehicles.
The Best of Both Green Worlds?
Research has long proven that electric vehicles emit fewer greenhouse gases and air pollutants than petrol or diesel cars even when considering production and electricity generation . By combining two green practices—peer-to-peer vehicle rental and low- and zero-emission vehicles—Eligo substantially increases their company’s environmental benefit potential while appealing to a growing trend for eco-friendly solutions from drivers, renters, and investors.
While car-sharing participation is well known to have environmental benefits by reducing mobility emissions by up to 18% per user , introducing greener vehicles to the fleet of available rentals has the potential to reduce emissions by even more.
Electric Vehicles: The New Normal
Eligo Cars’ decision to increase supply of their electric fleet aligns with market studies on Canadian driver preferences in the future, while helping to address the number-one cost keeping people from actually using electric vehicles—cost. According to a recent KPMG survey conducted in January of 2021, nearly 7 out of ten Canadians who are in the market for a new vehicle in the next 5 years highly favour either a fully electric or a hybrid vehicle. However, persistent concerns related to the high cost of current electric vehicles on the market are a barrier of entry to many Canadian homes when it comes to choosing to purchase a low- or zero-emission vehicle.
“At Eligo, we’ve always been focused on convenience, and now we can provide that in a cleaner way. By increasing our fleet of electric, we open up the possibility of green transportation for those who don’t want to purchase an expensive low or zero-emission car. And in that way, we aim to open up greener transportation for all Canadians.” – Tony Tasdalen, Eligo Cars Co-Founder
By increasing their fleet of electric vehicles for rental via their peer-to-peer network, Eligo’s move marks a shift in the peer-to-peer rental space, which might spur low-emission vehicle adoption even more.
About Eligo
Eligo connects owners and drivers that share a common passion for automotive design, the driving experience, and creating the perfect moment. Focusing on Luxury, Sport, Electric and Exotic vehicles, their online platform utilizes leading-edge technologies to optimize the peer-to-peer car sharing experience, from planning to booking, from taking delivery to return, and all points in between.
