Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Ready to Welcome Guests with Fully Vaccinated Staff

SRI LANKA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sri Lanka’s premier hotel chain Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts recently announced one of the largest vaccination drives to be undertaken by a hospitality provider in the region, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Taking accountability for ensuring the safety of both staff and guests, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts implemented stringent measures to put pandemic risks at bay prior to reopening, by facilitating vaccinations for over 3,700 staff spread across 15 properties in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

“Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has a richly-deserved repute as a responsible corporate citizen that has always abided by national and regional regulations to ensure the health and safety of both our employees and guests, regardless of this unprecedented crisis,” Chief Executive Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Mikael Svensson stated. “Having successfully completed a full vaccination drive for our colleagues across all properties, we will ensure our teams are fully equipped with everything they need to keep everyone - including themselves - safe, as we rebuild the trust and confidence in the hospitality industry. We wish to thank the Ministry of Health, and the Governments of Sri Lanka and the Maldives for their constant direction and support. We look forward to welcoming guests at our properties once again.”

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts was one of the first hotel chains to be audited and certified ‘Safe & Secure’ by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health for having implemented COVID-19 operational guidelines. It was also the first group of hotels in Sri Lanka to be awarded the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), certifying its property-wide compliance to global health and hygiene protocols.

As Sri Lanka continued to contain the spread of the pandemic over the past year, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts took immediate measures to implement multiple health and safety initiatives. This resulted in Cinnamon Care – the brand’s very own health and safety standard for care and cleanliness compiled in strict adherence to global health and safety guidelines. Cinnamon Care ensures that comprehensive safety and hygiene measures are carried out at all the properties, and all staff are trained to always maintain stringent health and safety practices. Abiding by the Cinnamon Care guidelines, all properties have comprehensive hygienic, distancing and safety measures in place. This includes high-frequency cleaning and disinfection, compliance for supply chain deliveries, cleaning protocols for dining, culinary and housekeeping areas to name a few.

“While we’ve gone beyond the call of duty to make all our properties safe for guests, we will not let it hinder the trademark hospitality Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is renowned for,” Svensson assured. “We will always remain the home away from home for our guests. We will ensure they feel comfortable and safe and enjoy the holiday they truly deserve in a world that is once again ready to be explored.”

Bookings and reservations can be made at the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts official website www.cinnamonhotels.com and 24*7 hotline 0112 161 161.