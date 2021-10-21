Intelmatix Unveils Its LI Platform Geolyzer at GITEX 2021
We are proud of the response and interaction from the GITEX Dubai visitors towards the Geolyzer platform and their interest in the opportunities offered by the platform’s LI capabilities”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelmatix, a deep tech artificial intelligence company, has unveiled the pilot version of their Geolyzer platform during their participation at GITEX Dubai 2021. Geolyzer is one of the core technologies developed by Intelmatix to create the latest location intelligence (LI) software with advanced AI technologies.
— Anas Alfaris, Intelmatix co-founder and CEO
The Geolyzer technology works on linking and defining relationships between spatial, social, economic, and demographic data to answer questions of “where, what, and when?” Harnessing IoT and big data to make projections, predictions, and recommendations using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.
The Geolyzer LI technology provides the business sector with an unprecedented advantage for decision-making, while also supporting governments in addressing critical planning and management issues.
The platform has captured the interest of the GITEX visitors including business and government leaders within the region, due to its capabilities that support better decision-making.
Intelmatix co-founder and CEO, Anas Alfaris, said, "We are proud of the response and interaction from the GITEX Dubai visitors towards the Geolyzer platform and their interest in the opportunities offered by the platform’s LI capabilities. Geolyzer is the first product offered by Intelmatix and aims to empower all enterprises with AI and LI technologies. The platform will also contribute to making sophisticated intelligent digital twins of the world’s cities by transforming smart cities that use smart technologies, into intelligent cities able of finding solutions.”
Intelmatix plans to release additional AI and advanced analytics technologies over the next few years through its worldwide operations and offices in Riyadh, London, and Boston.
