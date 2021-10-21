SixthUp to Present a Webinar on Developing a Comprehensive Security Strategy to Mitigate Top Cloud Security Threats

The webinar is meant to help organizations understand their responsibilities in a shared security model and the steps they can take to mitigate security threats

SixthUp has always believed in helping organizations realize the business value of the Cloud, and this webinar is in line with our mission to make Cloud safer and secure for businesses.” — Ashish Choudhary - CEO, SixthUp

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SixthUp, a US-based consulting firm that provides cloud services, emerging tech, and digital journey transformation solutions across a range of industries, announced that it will be presenting a webinar on the topic “Top Cloud Security Threats: Understanding Your Responsibilities in a Shared Security Model and Steps That You Can Take to Mitigate the Security Threats”. The webinar is meant for cloud professionals across industries, where Cloud Solution experts will discuss the shared services model, the overall defense-in-depth strategy, and common areas where such failures can happen. They will walk the viewers through some common but high-impact security failures that their organizations can remedy to reduce the attack radius.

The complimentary webinar will feature Chris Whitehead - Cloud Architect & Sr. Associate at SixthUp, and David Hampton - Sr. Cloud & DevSecOps Architect at SixthUp, as presenters, and will be moderated by Lee Shorts - Senior Relationship Director at SixthUp.

Chris Whitehead has vast experience in designing, leading, and executing complex cloud migrations. He is a Marine Corps veteran and holds a Master’s degree from Brigham Young University. David Hampton too has many years of experience working with large organizations to deliver secure DevOps transformations and capabilities and has supported many industries, including finance, healthcare, consulting, automotive, and the United States Department of Defense, helping them through their DevOps and SecOps transformation journeys.

About the Webinar

Large and small organizations alike are increasingly turning to public cloud services for scalability, efficiency, and agility. To effectively leverage cloud services, organizations must understand their share of the cloud security model responsibilities and implement all guardrails effectively to ensure that their extended public cloud infrastructure is secure and compliant.

All large CSPs (Cloud Service Providers) provide a mix of native and third-party security tools to support their customer’s security needs. Often, organizations spend considerable resources upfront to procure and implement these security tools and services. However, the inadequate review processes, lack of automation, and misconfigurations of these tools and services can inadvertently expose your workloads to bad actors. As such, developing a comprehensive security strategy is quintessential to a secure and compliant cloud infrastructure.

A key part of that strategy should be to ensure that all preventative guardrails are planned and activated before proceeding with workload deployments on the public cloud infrastructure, which is what SixthUp’s Cloud Experts will be discussing in the webinar.

Ashish Choudhary - CEO, SixthUp, says - “With the rapid adoption of public cloud services going on these days, a comprehensive cloud security strategy is essential for organizations. Introducing security from the outset enables better business outcomes for organizations by helping them be agile, frictionless, scalable, proactive, and cost-effective. SixthUp has always believed in helping organizations realize the business value, speed, cost, talent, and innovation benefits of the Cloud, and this webinar is in line with our mission to make Cloud safer and secure for businesses.”

Chris Whitehead - Cloud Architect & Sr. Associate, SixthUp, states that - “Gartner recently predicted in April that the worldwide market for public cloud services will grow 23.1% in 2021. However, some organizations still have reservations about switching to the cloud due to security concerns. This webinar is meant specifically to educate businesses on the topic of cloud security, the steps they can take to alleviate their security concerns and to explain how a reliable cloud service provider (CSP) along with a sound security strategy can keep their data safe”.

To register for this upcoming webinar, please click here.

About SixthUp

SixthUp is a technology consulting firm that provides the emerging tech, Cloud, and Digital services to fuel our client’s business growth. Their approach eliminates risk, accelerates their client’s time to market, and enables them to reap the true reward of embracing the tech. SixthUp represents Dynamic Technologies group, which has been providing technology and software solutions for more than two decades to organizations across industries in the US, Europe, and Africa.