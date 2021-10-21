Interview with Joseph Barnett: "Impact investing is the act of making investments for a specific purpose"
Post covid, global investors have adapted to the crisis by investing in emerging markets from impact investing and diversification.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This article was originally published in French on October 17, 2021 by: Nathalie Kemadjou, Monde Economique.
The last meeting of the Global Family Office Investment Summit, which took place in Monaco from June 30 to July 2, brought together private investors, royal families and important Family offices, with the main theme of improving the world of tomorrow by through investment.
To be able to identify effective strategies generating low-rate returns, ensure the transfer of wealth, set up investment strategies, rebalance portfolios with a view to maintaining the asset allocation strategy over the long term, efficiently acquiring technological expertise, these are the main daily challenges of Family offices. Despite the storm, Family offices continue their momentum in the face of uncertainty related to the geopolitical and economic context, while adapting to a constantly changing world. The entry into this new decade has been made with optimism and confidence, not shying away from the new challenges they will face, such as cybersecurity, new paradigms of governance and communications.
MONDE ÉCONOMIQUE: What does it mean to say that philanthropy is ‘strategic’ and what are the different trends in philanthropy and impact investing?
Strategic philanthropy is often embraced by those who are in a financial position or state of mind to leave a legacy of charitable giving, one who also wish to measure the impact of their gifts. In addition, a strategic philanthropist regularly writes checks to their favorite organizations and in return can develop a more strategic approach to giving.
Joseph BARNETT: Impact investing is the act of purposefully making investments that help achieve certain social and environmental benefits while generating financial returns. It’s a broad term that refers to everything from investing in companies with an explicit mission aligned with your values to avoiding investing in companies that do not meet those criteria. Impact investing can also be defined more expansively to include donating to nonprofits and projects that blend these charitable funds with investment capital to support larger or higher-risk projects that may not otherwise be financially viable.
MONDE ÉCONOMIQUE: Concerning philanthropy, impact & socially responsible investment - How does philanthropy translate into impact assessment? Are they been more adverse affected or have they weathered the crisis well?
Joseph BARNETT: While global investment failed significantly in the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, impact investment – the funding of projects that generate a positive social or environmental impact, as well as a financial return – is tipped to hold relatively steady, and could play a key role in the recovery of emerging market economies.[KB2]
MONDE ÉCONOMIQUE: What is the impact of the COVID-19 on Family Offices?
Joseph BARNETT: COVID-19 has not only affected the health of people and the well-being of society, it has also had a direct impact on global markets and businesses - so family offices were also affected. In addition, the challenges are further heightened in embedded Family Offices where a small cohort of key staff supports both the business and the family. From new decision-making processes and daily operations to IT infrastructure to accompany work from home operations, family offices were tested through the governance mechanisms they have implemented for decision-making and communication, to assess the durability of the digital and human infrastructures, and test the strength of their contingency plans.[KB3]
MONDE ÉCONOMIQUE: As a result, there is a tremendous uncertainty about the abatement of crises and prospects of a global recovery within across countries (IMF 2021). How top global investor deploy capital and strategy in order to protect their portfolios?
Joseph BARNETT: Post covid, global investors have adapted to the crisis by investing in emerging markets from impact investing and diversification. Blockchain and other digital technology in the realm of cryptocurrency has also become an emerging tool to neutralize the losses and setbacks that the crisis has created.
MONDE ÉCONOMIQUE: Concerning Blockchain & business. How Blockchain and other digital technology can achieve its business goals?
Blockchain’s greatest characteristic stems from the transparency for public addresses to be open for viewing. In financial systems and businesses, this adds an unprecedented layer of accountability, holding each sector of the business responsible to act with integrity towards the company’s growth and adds a profound layer of transparency and accountability.
Joseph BARNETT: Blockchain is a record keeping system because each new transaction is encrypted and linked to the previous transaction, which inducts a high level of security. This immutable and incorruptible nature of blockchain makes it safe from falsified information and hacks. Its decentralized nature also gives a unique quality of being ‘trustless’ – meaning that parties do not need trust to transact safely. Each time an exchange of goods is recorded on a Blockchain, an audit trail is present to trace where the goods came from. This improves security and prevent fraud in exchange-related businesses along with verifying the authenticity of the traded assets.
