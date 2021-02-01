“Towers” by Joseph Barnett Presents a Distinctive Perspective of the Bible, Calls for Unity among True Believers
Towers will have readers cross-examining the end time prophecies and their perspectives on Celestials' psyche concerning mankind.
The purpose of the book is to spread the Word of God, to ‘blow the trumpet’ during these latter days.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the human society needs to be reminded, more than ever, of its common ties that lie in truth and righteousness. A new novel, “Towers”, aims to bring about greater awareness to the Word of God, and to reveal the true message in these latter days.
— Joseph A. Barnett
“Towers” by Joseph A. Barnett released on October 17, 2020. The work reveals the universal conflict that besets people of all religions and creeds, and which perpetually divides mankind. Part of the decade-long Towers Project that will run until December 2030, “Towers” is a fascinating tale of a journalist to whom a very new perspective of the Bible and hidden books are revealed.
A prestigious investigative journalist has been divinely led to investigate a story, and comes upon a molecular perspective of the Bible and other hidden works. These are strikingly new ways to understand what the holy works are all about, and contradict and challenge his existing beliefs and thoughts about God and religion. The journalist realizes that of greater importance than his beliefs are the phenomenal and Messianic events unfolding in the world around him.
“The purpose of the book is to spread the Word of God, to ‘blow the trumpet’ during these latter days. As part of the Towers project, this work further propels the initiative to bring about change and reveal the truth,” says Joseph A. Barnett.
“Towers” will be of great interest to everyone without regard to their beliefs, and of particular interest to believers of the Bible. Readers will find in it a different perspective on the world around us, and feel challenged, while also uniting with other true believers of God to fulfill the most important mission of these latter days.
Towers brings together spiritual and doxological perspectives and applications, which reveal how the whole of mankind is interconnected in truth and righteousness. Readers are welcome to sign up and be the first to read and join the movement. The official website for the book is: www.thetowersproject.com.
The Towers Project
Karat Publishing, LLC
info@thetowersproject.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook