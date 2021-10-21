Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 at 1758 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Euclid Street, Pawlet, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Eric Turco

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Euclid Street in Pawlet, Vermont. Further investigation indicated that Eric Turco had acted in a disorderly manner in a public place. Eric was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.