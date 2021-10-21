Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21B404312

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                            

 

STATION: Rutland                 

 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 at 1758 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Euclid Street, Pawlet, VT

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Eric Turco                                            

 

AGE: 31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Euclid Street in Pawlet, Vermont. Further investigation indicated that Eric Turco had acted in a disorderly manner in a public place. Eric was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 at 1000 hours     

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

