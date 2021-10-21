Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404312
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 at 1758 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Euclid Street, Pawlet, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Eric Turco
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Euclid Street in Pawlet, Vermont. Further investigation indicated that Eric Turco had acted in a disorderly manner in a public place. Eric was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/21 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.