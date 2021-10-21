Royalton Barracks; DUI Refusal #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203499

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 2234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 & Happy Hollow Road, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal #2

ACCUSED: Regina Gadway

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers conducted a

motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road in the

town of Royalton. During the motor vehicle stop, it was suspected the operator,

Regina Gadway (DOB: 06/24/84) was operating under the influence of alcohol, and

placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Gadway was transported to the VSP

Royalton Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in Windsor

County Superior Court- Criminal Division on November 9th, 2021 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.