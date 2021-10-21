Royalton Barracks; DUI Refusal #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203499
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 2234 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 & Happy Hollow Road, Royalton
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal #2
ACCUSED: Regina Gadway
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers conducted a
motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road in the
town of Royalton. During the motor vehicle stop, it was suspected the operator,
Regina Gadway (DOB: 06/24/84) was operating under the influence of alcohol, and
placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Gadway was transported to the VSP
Royalton Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in Windsor
County Superior Court- Criminal Division on November 9th, 2021 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.