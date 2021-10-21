Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,736 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks; DUI Refusal #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203499

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                            

STATION:  Royalton                   

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/20/21    2234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 & Happy Hollow Road, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal #2

 

ACCUSED: Regina Gadway                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers conducted a

motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road in the

town of Royalton. During the motor vehicle stop, it was suspected the operator,

Regina Gadway (DOB: 06/24/84) was operating under the influence of alcohol, and

placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Gadway was transported to the VSP

Royalton Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in Windsor

County Superior Court- Criminal Division on November 9th, 2021 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks; DUI Refusal #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.