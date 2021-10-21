Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 300 block of 57th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 20075624

On Friday, May 15, 2020, at approximately 2:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 20072281

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Marcus Salters, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.