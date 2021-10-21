Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,738 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

 

  • On Thursday, May 14, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 300 block of 57th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 20075624

 

  • On Friday, May 15, 2020, at approximately 2:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 20072281

 

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Marcus Salters, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.