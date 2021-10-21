I Am Possible launches its first capsule event to be held in a special event uniting women to create possibilities
To some extent we all have experienced a loss of power, freedom, self expression and a feeling of isolation. If we don't do something about it, we’re at risk of going back a generation.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Am Possible launches its first capsule event to be held on Thursday, October 21st in a special event uniting women to create possibilities.
The I Am Possible Project is a response to the pandemic, which left 5 million women in the US out of work and even more professionally sidelined. Our mission is to redefine and elevate women’s careers through empowerment, access, and community.
The movement was founded by a group of strong women and spearheaded by Dr. Alice Jacobs and Co-Founder Cindi Knight. The I Am Possible project is a community where women advocate for women, the hats they wear and the loads they carry daily. The group strives to connect women with women while empowering them to connect on all levels while providing a helpful hand and an uplifting mindset so women don't feel alone or with out resources.
This call to action project was built during Covid -19 when a staggering number of women (nearly 3 million) left the workforce between February and October of 2020. These women in their prime working age group between 35-44 took on increased household responsibilities. Mothers in this group, being 3 times as likely to handle most of their family’s housework and childcare during Covid 19 were already met with numerous responsibilities in addition to the businesses they either ran or built in addition to their family life.
Dr. Alice Jacobs says “ All of us to some extent have experienced a loss of power, a loss of freedom, a loss of self expression and a feeling of isolation. If we don't do something about it, we’re at risk of going back a generation, that is not something I am willing to live with".
Cindi Knight Owner of Girl Friday and Co-founder in the I Am Possible project states “ When the pandemic hit in 2020 I watched, as many of the women I work with, clients and team members, juggle the simultaneous demands of work and homeschooling. I’ve said before that motherhood is an impossible task, Covid made it even more so. Women bore the brunt of the caregiving process and paid the price. A look at the numbers is staggering. I am proud to be a co-founder of the I Am Possible project and looking forward to bringing great minds together to help elevate women’s careers please join us.
Jacobs and Knight will be featured along side a panel of founding members, and others in this event where anyone and everyone feeling possible is able to joining.
Information on I Am Possible can be found at iampossibleproject.org
Tickets to the event can be found at Eventbrite.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-am-possible-project-virtual-capsule-event-tickets-186104923837
