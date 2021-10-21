Multi-state Salmonella outbreak includes 23 Minnesotans Oct. 5, 2021 State opens monoclonal antibody clinic to expand access in Twin Cities

Submit Release
A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections announced today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) includes 23 Minnesota residents, state health officials said today. The Minnesota cases, who range in age from 7 to 77 years, fell ill between Aug. 8 and Sept. 18, four were hospitalized and none have died. Contaminated onions from a specific distributor and growing region in Mexico have been identified as the likely source for the outbreak.

More information on CDC’s Food Safety Alert regarding this outbreak, along with symptoms of Salmonella infection and what consumers should do, can be found on the CDC webpage for this investigation, Salmonella Linked to Onions.

