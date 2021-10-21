Submit Release
I-96 joint sealing in Livingston County begins Friday night

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Livingston

HIGHWAY:                                    I-96

CLOSEST CITIES:    Brighton Howell

ESTIMATED START DATE:             6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties.

As part of this work, crews will be performing joint sealing repairs on eastbound I-96 from Chilson Road to South Latson Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single and double-lane closures on eastbound I-96 from Chilson Road to South Latson Road. Follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite remaining work on the project. 

