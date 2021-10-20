Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,687 in the last 365 days.

Public can comment on proposed rules pertaining to Fish and Game

The public has opportunity to comment about Fish and Game proposed rules, including proposed fee rules.  Deadline for comment is November 10 and people can comment via email to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or mail to Jim Fredericks, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707.

Proposals are found in the Oct. 20 Administrative Rules Bulletin. 

  • 2021 Omnibus Rulemaking: Docket No. 13-0000-2100 - Temporary and Proposed Rulemaking
  • 2021 Omnibus Rulemaking: Docket No. 13-0000-2100F - Temporary and Proposed Fee Rulemaking

For more information about the rulemaking process, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking.

You just read:

Public can comment on proposed rules pertaining to Fish and Game

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.