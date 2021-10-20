Public can comment on proposed rules pertaining to Fish and Game
The public has opportunity to comment about Fish and Game proposed rules, including proposed fee rules. Deadline for comment is November 10 and people can comment via email to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or mail to Jim Fredericks, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707.
Proposals are found in the Oct. 20 Administrative Rules Bulletin.
- 2021 Omnibus Rulemaking: Docket No. 13-0000-2100 - Temporary and Proposed Rulemaking
- 2021 Omnibus Rulemaking: Docket No. 13-0000-2100F - Temporary and Proposed Fee Rulemaking
For more information about the rulemaking process, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking.