Mayor Bowser Announces FY22 African Community Grant Awards

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on African Affairs (MOAA) are proud to announce that a combined $70,000 in grant funding has been awarded to eight community-based organizations that serve Washington, DC’s African residents.

“I am proud to support these community-based organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to providing Washington DC’s African residents culturally and linguistically tailored services and programs,” said Mayor Bowser. “These programs support our African residents with the tools they need to be able to have a fair shot across all 8 wards.”

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Fair Shot Budget places an emphasis on equity and the need to protect our community’s most vulnerable residents. The grant funding is aligned with the Bowser Administration’s priorities and is intended to enhance existing community programs focused on workforce and economic development, health and human services, youth engagement and education, and the promotion of African arts, culture, and the humanities, and COVID-19 recovery.

“The FY2022 African Community Grant awardees are providing services Washington DC’s African residents need more urgently as we recover from COVID-19.” said MOAA Director Kaba. “There is an emphasis on workforce development and mentoring for unemployed adults, education, and youth engagement for children and teens and health and wellness as we are still navigating the COVID-19 public emergency.”

The following organizations and programs will receive renewed funding for FY22:

On Saturday, October 23, at 11 am, Mayor Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Community Affairs (MOCA) will host an Open House Meet & Greet. The Open House, which will be at the Reeves Center, will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the 12 constituent offices within MOCA and the services and resources they provide.

