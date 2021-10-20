Topeka Legal Outreach Clinic November 10, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Kansas Legal Services, with funding provided by the Shawnee County Advocacy Council on Aging, will present a free Legal Outreach Clinic at the CRC CARE Center, 1020 NE Forest Ave., Topeka, KS.

A thirty minute presentation will be held at 1:30 p.m. about

Powers of Attorney,

Living Wills, and

Basics of Estate Planning,

followed by an opportunity to have advance directive legal documents such as Powers of Attorney and Living Wills prepared on the spot for FREE of charge.

Kansas Legal Services will be available to meet with community members age 60 and up about their specific legal concerns.

Legal advice on additional topics such as Probate, Collection, and Family Law or any other civil legal matter can be provided.

Please take advantage of this great opportunity!

Documents that can be prepared for free include:

Financial Power of Attorney

Health Care Power of Attorney

Living Will

Assistance if provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Individuals will be required to complete a short appliction form prior to meeting with an attorney.

For further information, please call Kansas Legal Services - Topeka (785) 354-8531