LDH Office of Public Health providing free flu shots at community vaccination clinics around the state

With flu season beginning in Louisiana and COVID-19 remaining widespread across the state, now is the time to get your annual flu shot. The Office of Public Health has scheduled community vaccination flu clinics in the coming weeks across the state to help protect as many Louisianans as possible.

Flu shots are offered at no cost at these clinics. If you have private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, please bring your card. Your insurance will be billed. Individuals receiving a flu shot should wear a mask in the facility.

“With our second flu season coming in amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we truly do not know what to expect. We know that we have the tools at hand to protect against both the flu and COVID, but it takes us working together to utilize them to their fullest potential. Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but we know they can prevent doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization and even death," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that it is safe, effective and efficient for people to get their flu shots at the same time as they are receiving their COVID-19 vaccination or booster doses. Currently, the CDC reports that nearly 46% of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and 52%, more than 2.4 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Kanter said, “We want to see everyone over the age of 6 months get their flu shot before the end of October. We know people spend more time indoors during the holidays, which are not too far away. It takes time for your body to respond to the vaccine, so we want that flu shot to begin working as soon as possible.”