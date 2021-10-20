26th Judicial District Adopts C-COOP Pandemic Response Plan and Announces Modified Court Operations Effective November 1-30, 2021

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents. The scope of court operations shall be predicated upon minimum public health criteria established by Mecklenburg County Public Health. Mecklenburg County Public Health has developed community public health indicators based on the case rate per 100,000 persons and percent positivity rate, which provide a general framework for decision-making and recommendations related to superior and district court. Mecklenburg County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Carla Archie and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch entered an Administrative Order (21 R 1646) to adopt this framework as a Pandemic Response Plan to the 26th Judicial District’s Courts-Continuation of Operation Plan (C-COOP).

According to the latest COVID-19 data from Mecklenburg County Public Health, the positivity rate is 8.2 percent, with an average of 220 new laboratory confirmed infections per day. These data metrics indicate moderate-substantial community spread in Mecklenburg County.

In accordance with the Administrative Order and the 26th Judicial District’s C-COOP, court operations will be modified consistent with the Pandemic Response Red plan, effective November 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021. The key court officials will reevaluate current operations and issue an updated court schedule on a monthly basis, taking into account local COVID-19 data, public health guidance, and workforce availability.

Beginning on November 1, 2021, civil trials in superior court will be held in courtroom 6130. Criminal trials in superior court will continue to be held in courtroom 5370.

Jurors summoned to appear should follow their reporting time and instructions listed on their jury summons. All grand jury proceedings will continue as scheduled.

Divorce cases will be scheduled for remote hearings on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month using the Webex link for courtroom 4130.

One trial courtroom will be open for in-person criminal arraignments and trials in district court.

Please see the attached Administrative Order and reference chart for full details regarding changes to court operations that will take effect on November 1, 2021.