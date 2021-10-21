Argent Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce
The eCommerce expansion allows Argent to sell products to over 200 international markets with a seamless, fully integrated, crossborder fulfillment solutionMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argent is changing the rules through smart, vibrant workwear for women and now has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.
Among the unique world-class accessories Argent offers via GlobalShopex are:
*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://argentwork.com/
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening
About Argent
Women’s work is changing, but women’s workwear hasn’t evolved for decades. We know this firsthand: Argent is the result of years spent searching and failing to find clothes with the attitude and ambition to match our own. Now, we’re on a mission to upgrade the office dress code, and help women dress like they mean business. Through confident clothes and an inspiring community, we’re creating a movement that’s all about self expression in and out of the workplace; versatility as a power move; and radical equality when it comes to paychecks, pockets and everything else.
For more information on Argent please visit https://argentwork.com/
About GlobalShopex
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.
