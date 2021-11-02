Asoph Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce
The eCommerce expansion allows Asoph to sell products to over 200 international markets with a seamless, fully integrated, crossborder fulfillment solutionMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asoph is a fast growing online fashion retailer based in Los Angeles and now has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.
Among the unique world-class accessories Asoph offers via GlobalShopex are:
*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.asoph.com
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening
About Asoph
Asoph is always ready for life’s adventures. Whether it’s an exciting job interview or a weekend brunch with the girls. Asoph is the place to buy product lines across women’s wear, men’s wear, curvy women’s wear, footwear, accessories, jewelry, beauty, and music collaborating with variety artists setting the pace in a trendy fashion..
For more information on Asoph, please visit https://www.asoph.com
About GlobalShopex
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.
Alvaro Lazo
GlobalShopex Director of Business Development
+1 786 867 6880
