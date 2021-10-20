Submit Release
Statement from Senator Bill Eigel on the Passing of Representative Tom Hannegan

 

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, issued the following statement regarding the passing of Rep. Tom Hannegan:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Tom Hannegan. He was a dedicated public servant who truly loved helping others. He was kind, thoughtful and always fought for what he believed in. Tom leaves behind a legacy of fighting for equality under the law. I am grateful that I had the incredible opportunity to represent St. Charles County alongside him.

“I am keeping Tom’s family and friends in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

