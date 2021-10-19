Case Involving Teen’s Killing to be Sent to Juvenile Court for Hearing

A state appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a new hearing to determine if the case of a gang member who was convicted of the 1991 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Panorama City should be handled in juvenile court instead of adult court as a result of a voter-approved measure involving teenage defendants.
