Pat Lancaster Recognized as Expert Member for The European Safe Logistics Association (EUMOS)

Pat Lancaster speaking at the 6th International EUMOS Conference

The Louisville area founder and chairman of Lantech received the certification due to his high-level expertise in load stability and cargo securing.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Safe Logistics Association (EUMOS) has certified Pat Lancaster, Founder and Chairman of Lantech, as an Expert Member of the organization. Pat received the certification due to his high-level expertise in load stability and cargo securing, and a strong commitment to contribute to the increase of transport and logistics safety. Additionally, Pat has demonstrated recognizable efforts towards the European objectives to achieve zero fatalities on the road by 2050.

Pat Lancaster was chosen as a stretch wrapping expert and will consult with a EUMOS group to help set European standards to wrap order-picked loads safely and efficiently. Pat previously received the EUMOS Award at their 6th International Conference in 2019 for recognition of his career devoted to cargo securing, helping to make logistics on the road safer in Europe and on a global scale.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized for such an important mission,” said Pat Lancaster in a recent interview. “I look forward to using my 50 years of experience in stretch wrapping and load containment to contribute to the initiative to improve highway safety in Europe.”

About Lantech:

In 1972 Lantech made an impact on the world by inventing the stretch wrapper and changing the way companies package and protect their products for shipment. Now, billions of pallet loads are stretch wrapped every year. Today we build case and tray handling machines in the Netherlands and stretch wrappers in the United States, with sales and technical support worldwide. Over the years our business has been built on innovation, customer support, and the mission to dramatically reduce shipping damage globally.

About EUMOS:

EUMOS is a non-profit organization devoted to improving safety throughout the logistics chain, has been instrumental in the development of several standards for cargo security and continuously works with load security experts to improve those standards in Europe.

For more information, visit www.Lantech.com or call Sara Mulkey at 502-815-9144.