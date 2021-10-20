Lynn Allen Jeter And Associates Presents Costume Party

Halloween Fun From A Historic Los Angeles Venue

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ), is producing a Halloween party this October 28th, 2021, from the historic Maverick’s Flat venue in Los Angeles. Now known as Nina RoZá’s Penthouse, this iconic location has been the “Go-To” place for amazing events featuring Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and many more. Since becoming Nina RoZá’s Penthouse it has been the filming location for many shows such as Insecure and Lace. Our LAJ Halloween party is sure to bring some spooky fun to the Crenshaw district in an epic Maverick’s Flat fashion. Come and join the fun from 9 pm – 1 am.

No tricks here, as we are featuring DJ B Eazy on the one’s and two’s, a cash prize for the first-place winner of our costume contest, a photo booth, taco truck, and many other treats. Ticket can be purchased online for $30 as well as at the door. Make sure to bring a friend and take advantage of our 2 for $50 special.

Featured sponsors include Agents Of LA, Alpha Magazine, BLK Water, Equal Justice Now, and Giddy Up Energy Products.

To submit talent for guest list, please contact LAJ at lajass365@gmail.com or by calling (323) 933-8007 no later than Wednesday October 27th, at 6 pm PST.

Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
Lynn Allen Jeter And Associates Presents Costume Party

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

lynnallenjeterandassociates.com

