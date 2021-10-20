2021 Bisbee's Los Cabos Offshore Purse reached $1,900,000
Los Cabo Offshores BIG WINNER was none other than the "Team Pelagic" with angler Ron Kawaja who received $863,480 for the 319-pound billfish he caught during the two-day tournament, the largest of the event.
The 1.9 Million dollar Los Cabos Offshore Team participation Teams grew by 45%
The two Bisbee Offshore's distributed $4,038,250 over the past three years, plus $100,000,000 awarded by the "Bisbee Black and Blue Marlin Tournament.”LAKE ELSINORE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the 2021 Bisbee East Cape Offshore Tournament's record-breaking payout of $1,578,100, this year's Bisbee's Los Cabos Offshore Tournament hit the million-dollar mark for the third consecutive time in its history and almost doubled that mark by hitting $1,961,600.
These two "smaller" Bisbee's Offshore Tournaments have paid out a stunning $4,038,250 over the past three years. Of course, this is in addition to the over $100,000,000 awarded by the 41-year-old flagship "Bisbee Black and Blue Marlin Tournament."
The latest Los Cabo Offshores BIG WINNER was none other than the "Team Pelagic" with angler Ron Kawaja who received $863,480 for the 319-pound billfish he caught during the two-day tournament, the largest of the event.
In the Gamefish Division, Team Chinito Bonito II caught the largest yellowfin tuna of the tournament on the first day, weighing 179 pounds earning angler Davis Ahn a record-setting amount of $305,920. Then, on the last day, he hooked a much larger tuna that he fought over three hours before nearly having it in gaff's reach when the leader parted. Later while telling his story of the "one that got away," he swore it was over 400 pounds and a badass.
Team Quiteña $89,505: Top Release Team including Captain Rich Hamilton, Randy Parker, Angler & Mate, Ruben Bernal, Angler, Paul Fruchbom, Angler, Brandon Grossman, Angler, Karla Lucero, Angler, Ruben Luken, Angler, Carol Lynne, Angler, Marlin Parker, Angler, Alfredo Sanchez, Angler, Robert Weiner, Angler.
Team Pura Vida $30,982.50: Second Place Release Team including Captain Yamil Arguedas, Mate, Sebastian Delgado, Mate, Evan Alonso, Angler, Rudy Arguedas, Esteban Gallo, Mate, JC Gonzalez, Angler, Aileen Gonzalez, Angler, Ben Scherlis, Angler, Chris Witherington, Angler.
Game Plan $17,212.50: Third Place Release Team including Captain John Brennan, Sherman Manfred, Angler, Alanis Serracin, Angler, Harrison Brennan, Angler, Burrows, Angler, Joseph Crookshank, Angler, Rafael Solano, Angler, Danny Hidalgo Fernández Angler.
Pre-registration amounts for the 2021 Bisbee's Black & Blue Tournament have already exceeded last year's record purse of over $4.6 million, so stand by for yet another record-breaking announcement. Registration for the Black & Blue is October 19, with three days fishing on 20-22 and Awards on the 23rd.
For more information, visit Bisbees.com
