Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate Appoints Pacific Highway Wines for National Growth
Premium Oregon Winery Sees a Bright Future with Growth and Partnership at its 20th Anniversary Year
This is an exciting development which will allow Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate to build on the strategic growth we have had in the market and I look forward to our shared success.”DUNDEE, OR, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Oregon winery, Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate announces its sales and marketing partnership with Pacific Highway Wines. Commencing January 1, 2022, this alliance focuses on expanding Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate’s portfolios through Pacific Highway’s integrated supply chain, warehouse, and customer-centric sales force. This newly formed partnership further iterates both companies’ willingness to drive growth and build high-quality distribution.
— Sarah Pearson, CEO Wine by Joe/Dobbes Family Estate
Launched in 2002 by Joe Dobbes in Dundee, Oregon, Dobbes Family Estate is celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2022. They offer a crafted portfolio from traditional and emerging AVAs primarily within the Willamette and Rogue Valleys. Wine By Joe and Joe To Go are the younger siblings within the company portfolio and offer a collection of approachable 750ml bottle and 375ml can options to enjoy every day. Fresh, vibrant varietals celebrate the unpretentious, adventure-oriented and natural lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Pacific Highway Wines, this is an exciting development which will allow Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate to build on the strategic growth we have had in the market, and I look forward to our shared success,” said Sarah Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate. “I want to extend a sincere thank you to the Indelicato family and their sales and marketing teams for a successful five years. Your partnership has been vital in our sustained growth.”
Mark Giordano, President of Pacific Highway Wines, is bullish about Oregon’s category growth and enthusiastic about the new partnership. “The Oregon wine category is up over 8% and has remained strong and resilient, and Dobbes Estate and Wine By Joe are both performing very well. They offer stunning wines with proven consumer demand across 750 ml bottles as well as 375ml cans under the Joe to Go tier. We are honored to be selected to represent their portfolio and have strong expectations for their 20th Anniversary year and onwards.”
Wine By Joe Pinot Noir is #9 highest sales volume and #2 in velocity across Oregon Pinot Noirs 750ml $11-$20. In the 375 ml can tier, Joe To Go Pinot Noir is #5 with a +49% velocity, also outpacing its peers. (IRI 52 wks 9.5.21) Reviewing the recent years of sales trend data, Wine By Joe has grown 84% in sales, far outpacing the Super Premium ($11-$15) wine segment, which grew 34% (IRI 9.5.17-9.5.21). Wine By Joe wines are now sold in 64% more accounts vs. five years ago. The Dobbes Family Estate brand shares a similar story and has grown 166% in sales, compared to Super Luxury Segment ($25+) wine sales growth of 59%. (IRI 9.5.17-9.5.21).
Building on strong distributor relationships across the U.S., Wine By Joe/Dobbes Family Estate looks forward to their continued partnerships, and to working together to grow the portfolio. “Close alignment with our distribution partners is an important part of our growth strategy and we look forward to our collective continued success” Sarah Pearson concludes.
A total of fourteen wines will be added to the Pacific Highway Wines portfolio:
Dobbes Family Estate Grand Assemblage Pinot Noir SRP $30, Eola Amity Cuvée Pinot Noir SRP $38, Patricia’s Cuvée Pinot Noir SRP $50, Rogue Valley Grenache Blanc SRP $28, Sundown Vineyard Viognier SRP $28 and a new Willamette Valley Chardonnay coming Spring 2022.
Wine By Joe 750 ml: Pinot Noir SRP $19. Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, and Rosé SRP $14.
Joe To Go 375ml cans: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Rose line priced SRP $7.
# # #
About Wine By Joe and Dobbes Family Estate: Launched in 2002 by Joe Dobbes in Dundee, Oregon, Wine by Joe/Dobbes Family Estate is celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2022. Today the winery is owned jointly by Joe Dobbes and Bacchus Capital Management. Dobbes Family Estate showcases a traditionally crafted from a collection of vineyards spanning the traditional and emerging AVAs within the Willamette and Rogue Valleys, namely the Dundee Hills, Chehalem Mountains, Eola-Amity and McMinnville appellations. Wine By Joe and Joe to Go are the younger siblings within the company portfolio and offer a collection of approachable 750ml bottle and 375ml can options to enjoy every day. Fresh, vibrant varietals celebrate the unpretentious, adventure-oriented, and natural lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest. CEO Sarah Pearson leads the team and Chief Winemaker Andy McVay oversees winemaking/operations. For more information, please visit Dobbes Family Estate | Est. 2002 - Dobbes Family Estate and Wine By Joe – Really Good Oregon Wine.
About Bacchus Capital Management: Bacchus Capital Management is an investment firm providing strategic capital, making equity investments in United States wineries and wine businesses. Current Bacchus portfolio companies are DeLille Cellars, Madrigal Family Winery, Maritime Wine Trading Collective, Panther Creek Cellars, Sbragia Family Vineyards, Dobbes Family Estate / Wine by Joe. Prior Bacchus portfolio companies are Andretti Winery, Cameron Hughes Wine, and Qupé. For more information, visit https://bacchuswinefund.com
About Pacific Highway Wines: Pacific Highway Wines is a fast-growing, specialized import, sales, and marketing agency headquartered in Greensboro, NC. Owned jointly by New Zealand’s Giesen family and Australia’s Oatley family, the Pacific Highway portfolio showcases independent brands from coveted wine regions across the globe, with offerings from over thirty premium brands spanning Argentina, Australia, California, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Oregon, Spain and Uruguay. The portfolio offers category leadership in innovative NO/Low-Alcohol offerings, Alternative Formats, and Certified Organic and Sustainable offerings. President Mark Giordano leads the business with a small executive team and high-performing sales team located across the USA. www.pacific-hwy.com
