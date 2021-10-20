Winnebago County Attorney Ruling on Officer-Involved Shooting
October 20, 2021
Mason City, Iowa – On October 3rd, 2021, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at 5 South Federal Avenue in Mason City involving the Mason City Police Department. The investigation was completed and the results were forwarded to the Winnebago County Attorney for review. The Winnebago County Attorney has reviewed the case and issued the attached ruling related to the officer’s use of force.
This case still involves a pending criminal investigation as it relates to the arrest of Jelani Faulk for First-Degree Murder. That case is being prosecuted by the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, and as a result no further information will be released.
