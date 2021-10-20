Submit Release
Winnebago County Attorney Ruling on Officer-Involved Shooting

October 20, 2021

Mason City, Iowa – On October 3rd, 2021, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting at 5 South Federal Avenue in Mason City involving the Mason City Police Department.  The investigation was completed and the results were forwarded to the Winnebago County Attorney for review. The Winnebago County Attorney has reviewed the case and issued the attached ruling related to the officer’s use of force.  

This case still involves a pending criminal investigation as it relates to the arrest of Jelani Faulk for First-Degree Murder. That case is being prosecuted by the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, and as a result no further information will be released. Winnebago County Attorney Doc

Winnebago County Attorney Doc 2

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Winnebago County Attorney Ruling on Officer-Involved Shooting

