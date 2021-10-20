TNC and RP-TNC Cable Assemblies Add Ultraminiature Connectivity
Amphenol RF expands portfolio with TNC/RP‐TNC to ultraminiature AMC and AMC4 connectors on RG-178 and micro coax cable configurations for compact applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our connectivity options to include standard and waterproof IP‐rated cable assemblies with TNC and RP‐TNC configurations. These assemblies are designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cable and feature the ultraminiature AMC4 connector on one end. The other end is terminated with either a TNC or RP-TNC rear mount bulkhead jack, with standard or IP67 sealed options. Additional configurations feature RG-178 coax cable and utilize the ultraminiature AMC connector to a TNC or RP-TNC rear mount bulkhead jack.
These new assemblies are ideal for applications where space is a concern such as GPS units, external metering stations or ruggedized tablets. All cable assembly configurations operate at 50 ohms and utilize the familiar threaded interface which ensures mating stability and reliable electrical performance. The 1.13 mm micro coax cable provides additional flexibility for installation needs, as well as an ultraminiature mated connection for small spaces and crowded PCBs.
Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. IP67 products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
