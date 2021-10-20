Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek to Provide Fall Fishing Opportunities

An image of a rainbow trout by the acclaimed fish and wildlife artist Duane Raver

Rainbow trout were stocked in White Clay Creek today to provide anglers the opportunity to fish for trout in the fall and winter, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced. About 1,000 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbows were stocked from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to Newark. Trout anglers are reminded of the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required through Nov. 30 to fish in White Clay Creek, as well as other designated trout streams stocked earlier this year, unless an angler is exempt.

Trout fishing is open one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except for a daily possession limit of four trout when fishing in or within 50 feet of the designated fly-fishing-only section of White Clay Creek.

Managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, trout are purchased from hatcheries and stocked using revenue from anglers purchasing Delaware trout stamps. Trout stocking in Delaware is also supported by federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration funds generated by anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit de.gov/fishinglicenses. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife licensing office at 302-739-9918.

Additional information on fishing in Delaware is available in the 2021 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state, or by request from the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries section by calling 302-739-9914.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov, or Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

