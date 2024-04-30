Delaware Expands Electric Vehicle Rebates to Include Used Models Starting May 1

Tiered Rebate Structure Introduced for New Vehicles

Starting May 1, Delaware will expand its Clean Transportation Incentive Program to include rebates for used plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced. This program is part of Delaware’s broader Climate Action Plan aimed at reducing transportation emissions and improving air quality.

“Transitioning to electric vehicles, along with improvements to public transit and pedestrian and biking facilities, is a critical strategy in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan for curbing transportation emissions and improving air quality,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The electric vehicle market has expanded and there are now many models of affordable used electric vehicles offered for sale by dealerships. Offering rebates for used electric vehicles can help a larger number of Delaware families access the benefits of driving electric.”

Since its inception in 2015, the Clean Transportation Incentive Program has provided approximately $12.88 million to Delawareans with nearly 5,500 rebates. To qualify for a rebate, used battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles must be purchased from a licensed dealership and have a fair market price as determined by Kelly Blue Book of less than $40,000. Vehicles must be a model year no older than eight years of the current model year and must be registered in Delaware.

Delawareans considering buying a used battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle should check the DNREC website, de.gov/cleancars, for eligibility requirements and a list of eligible vehicles.

In addition, for new electric vehicles purchased or leased May 1 or later, rebates will have a tiered structure, offering higher rebates for more affordably priced models.

They include:

$2,500 for new battery electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $40,000 or less.

$1,500 for new battery electric vehicles with a base MSRP between $40,000 – $50,000.

$1,000 for new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $50,000 or less.

$2,500 for used battery electric vehicles with a fair market purchase price below $40,000.

$1,000 for used plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a fair market purchase price below $40,000.

The program extension runs through April 30, 2025.

DNREC’s rebate program is in addition to federal tax credits that are available for many models of electric vehicles. With a cash rebate from the Delaware Clean Vehicle Rebate Program and a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, purchasers can save up to $10,000 on qualifying electric vehicles.

DNREC will also continue to offer rebates for Level 2 charging stations through the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program. The program provides rebates for the cost of electric vehicle charging stations for multi-family dwellings, public access, workplaces and fleets.

Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state's natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware's climate, energy and coastal challenges.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

