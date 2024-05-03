DNREC, City of Wilmington Unveil Revamped 7th Street Boating and Fishing Access Area

DNREC and the City of Wilmington formally reopened the 7th Street Boating and Fishing Area as the culmination of a $2.9 million project using Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration funds plus settlement money from a 2004 oil spill on the Delaware River. At the ribbon cutting ceremony today were, left to right: City of Wilmington Parks Director Ian Smith; Wilmington City Councilman Vincent White; Delaware State Senator Darius Brown; DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Construction Manager Jeremey Ashe; U.S. Senator Tom Carper; DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin; Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fisheries Biologist Joshua Newhard; Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fish Restoration Center Environmental Engineer Mary Andrews, and Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police Cpl. Bryan Whittington. /DNREC photo

$2.9 Million Project Benefits Eastside Community

The 7th Street Boating and Fishing Area on the Christina River has officially reopened to the community. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in partnership with the City of Wilmington, celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held within the city’s John Barbiarz Park, where the facility is located. The $2.9 million revitalization project, primarily funded by Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Funds plus a portion of settlement money for the state from the 2004 Athos I oil tanker spill in the Delaware River, features a reconstructed boat ramp and courtesy dock, refurbished fishing pier and an expanded parking lot for trailers.

At today’s reopening of the 7th Street Boating and Fishing Area in Wilmington’s Eastside community were: Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver; DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin; Delaware State Representative Stephanie Bolden; DNREC Construction Manager Jeremey Ashe, and Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police Cpl. Bryan Whittington /DNREC photo

The investment focused not only on renovation and restoration but also to significantly improve urban outdoor recreational opportunities for one of the city’s underserved communities, Eastside. Specifically, a portion of the $1.2 million in settlement money Delaware received from the spill was earmarked for the 7th Street boat ramp in 2010 after the ramp had been partially destroyed over the years by strong tidal currents.

“Anglers and boaters have waited a long time for this day to have water access restored within the city of Wilmington,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “And, we also celebrate benefiting Eastside residents with this upgrade to the city’s John Barbiarz Park, as part of DNREC’s commitment to provide healthy outdoor spaces for all Delawareans to enjoy throughout the state.”

“Over the past seven years we have invested heavily in our outdoor spaces and recreational facilities,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki. “From a renovated Hicks Anderson Community Center in West Center City to the new Urban Artist Exchange Amphitheater on the East Side, from a revamped Eden Park and new Abessinio Stadium to upgraded playgrounds and splash parks all across our City, we strive to provide the highest quality infrastructure for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. This project is another example of fulfilling our obligation to all of the varied communities that make Wilmington such a wonderful city in which to live, work, and play.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fish and Wildlife and the City of Wilmington on this exciting project to help connect people with nature,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Regional Director Wendi Weber. “Nearly $2 million in federal funds helped support this project with funds from the Boating Access program within Sport Fish Restoration Program, which comes from excise taxes on fishing equipment, tackle, and the portion of the federal fuels tax attributable to motor boats. It is an investment that will have positive returns for years to come.”

With the ramp open at the end of 7th Street, boaters and anglers heading out on the water now have easy access to the Delaware River from the confluence of the Christiana River and the Brandywine, as the fishing access area is less than two miles from the river. In addition to the boating access improvements, the city and state partnership also replaced the decking and refurbished the handrails on the fishing pier, which had been closed for many years. In addition to reviving fishing and boating access, the area also features new lighting for public safety.

Created by the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act, the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Funds are generated by excise taxes on sportfishing equipment and a portion of the federal gasoline tax. The funds are then distributed to the states by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Delaware uses its annual apportionment for access projects like the 7th Street Boating and Fishing Area, and for DNREC’s ongoing research toward maintaining healthy fisheries in state waters.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.