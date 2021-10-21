IC Savings chooses fully digital account opening solution by thirdstream

IC Savings and thirdstream

With the fintech’s module, Retail Deposits Online, GTA-based credit union to deliver a completely remote account opening experience to prospective members.

CANADA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IC Savings is moving forward with thirdstream’s digital account opening solution for retail banking, with an initial deployment in early 2022. With the demand for digital solutions continuing to rise, thirdstream’s Retail Deposits Online provides the flexibility for consumers to become members, from anywhere, anytime, using any device.

“From the initial application to the real-time funding of accounts, IC Savings is focused on giving members an exceptional account opening experience that is simple, intuitive and secure,” says Ron Hodges, Vice-President, Operations and Technology. “In thirdstream, we have an experienced and trusted technology partner that shares our commitment to fraud prevention and managing risk at every stage of the remote onboarding process.”

Once fully deployed, the solution provides access to online and mobile banking, giving members immediate access to their new accounts.

thirdstream provides retail and commercial deposit account opening and consumer lending solutions to almost 50 Canadian banks, trusts and credit unions. Their industry-leading identity verification (IDV) solutions verify consumers’ government-issued identification including driver's license and passports. This is combined with selfie-submissions to ensure applicants are who they claim. thirdstream’s consumer and commercial solutions are available in-branch and online, running in some of Canada’s largest financial institutions. These IDV capabilities are combined with improved document management capabilities to make sharing sensitive documents more secure. Where signatures are required, the e-signature capabilities create a seamless experience for multiple account holders to verify identities and perform any signing responsibilities.

“We are proud to see IC Savings join the thirdstream family,” says thirdstream CEO, Keith Ginter. “Working with financial institutions to present products and services to consumers has been our focus for almost 20 years. Never has there been more need for remote, digital experiences that shine. We look forward to a deepening relationship with the team at IC Savings to drive retail and commercial needs, helping them continually improve the account opening and onboarding experience is central to our mission.”

Bringing together more than 35 third-party vendors in a single, configurable environment has helped thirdstream stand out in a time when financial institutions have been pressed to move quickly to deliver remotely many of the services typically offered in-person.

-30-

About thirdstream, Inc.:

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients across Canada. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-based, designed for retail and business consumers, and financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, please visit www.thirdstream.ca.

About IC Savings:

IC Savings is a credit union that focuses on bringing the benefits of co-operative banking to its more than 20,000 personal and business members, whether online, by mobile or in branch at its eight locations in the Greater Toronto Area. To learn more, visit www.icsavings.ca.