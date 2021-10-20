TCEQ approves fines totaling $946,143

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $874,517 against 50 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial waste discharge, six multi-media, nine municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, ten public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for two air quality, one municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tank, and two in the public water system category.

In addition, on Oct. 19, the executive director approved penalties totaling $68,626 against 25 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2021.