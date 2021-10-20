Soji Health CBD Launches Skincare Line with JCPenney Beauty in Campaign to Champion Diversity in Beauty
From established fan favorites to new cult classics, JCPenney helps customers discover their new favorite products while celebrating their authentic beauty.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soji Health, a Los Angeles based, women-owned health & wellness company with prestigious skincare products containing Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD, is excited to announce the launch of their skincare line in select JCPenney Beauty locations throughout the nation and online at jcp.com starting this October.
“We are very excited to launch Soji Health CBD skincare products into JCPenney Beauty this Fall,” said Michelle Clemens, Founder of Soji Health. “JCPenney has searched for the best beauty brands that showcase diversity and inclusion as well as high quality products and we are very proud to be included in JCPenney Beauty.”
The Soji Health CBD skincare line will be available online beginning this October and also in-store at the following JCPenney Beauty locations:
· Posner Commons: 6200 Grandview Parkway, Davenport, FL
· Fairlane Town Center: 18900 Michigan Avenue (US 12), Dearborn, MI
· Greenville Mall: 714 Greenville Blvd. SE Suite 200, Greenville, NC
· La Plaza Mall: 2200 S. 10th St., McAllen, TX
· Town East Mall: 6000 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX
· Eastwood Mall: 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, OH
· Battlefield Mall: 2821 S. Glenstone Ave. Suite 200, Springfield, MO
· Crossroads Center: 4101 W. Division St., Suite 96, Saint Cloud, MN
· Trumbull Shopping Park: 5065 Main St., Trumbull, CT
· Whittwood Shopping Center: 15740 Whittwood Lane, Whittier, CA
About Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life-changing benefits of Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6x higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors.
Soji Health crafts all products with Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes. The result is a wide-ranging collection of products aimed to soothe your skin, nourish your body and nurture your well-being.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with in-house and independent third-party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's full collection of prestige CBD products consists of a full skin care regimen, several flavors of gummies, sublingual oils and we even have something for our favorite furry family members.
Soji Health products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.
To learn more about Soji Health, visit sojihealth.com.
