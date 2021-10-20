Michael E. Lee accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and LeadersSTOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael E. Lee, CEO of FinDec, a national financial advisory firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Michael was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Michael into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Michael has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Michael will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Michael will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team.
“I am honored and excited to be a part of a community of thought leaders and innovators sharing their insights and experiences on Forbes.com,” says Lee. “I look forward to using this platform to share my knowledge and expertise as well as tap in the collective knowledge and wisdom that being accepted into Forbes Business Council offers.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT FINDEC
FinDec(SM) provides comprehensive financial planning, wealth management, and workplace benefits consulting and related services. FinDec(SM) was founded as a family-owned and operated “mom and pop” shop that has grown into a corporation serving clients nationwide out of our multiple locations.
Since inception, we have focused on putting clients first. We have brought on team members over the years who have shared in the vision of helping people build wealth over time. We’ve come a long way since we first opened our doors more than 30 years ago — what has always been at the core of what we do is an effort to earn the ongoing trust of our clients. As we embrace new techniques, technologies and thinking, we always keep our eye on what’s most important: Our clients and the trust they have in us.
Learn more at https://findec.com/
DISCLOSURES
We, us and our refer to FinDec(SM) unless otherwise noted.
FinDec(SM) is the service mark under which FinDec Co., and its subsidiaries, FinDec Wealth Services, Inc., FinDec Benefit Services, Inc., and FinDec Insurance Services, Inc. do business.
FinDec Wealth Services, Inc. (FDW) is an investment adviser with its principal place of business located in Stockton, California. FDW is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. FDW only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of FDW’s current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, FDW’s business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.com. FDW and Forbes Councils are not affiliated.
