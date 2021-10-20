Florida Trend's: Florida 500, Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders

Florida Trend's Florida 500 magazine

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unprecedented in scope, the fourth annual edition of Florida Trend's Florida 500 has been released. The published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries.

The 500 executives were selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews and months of research, culminating in this highly selective biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources were used to produce the lists, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries and the state well.

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor says, "In four very short years, the Florida 500 – in print and online – has become one of Florida's most trusted brands for identifying, recognizing and highlighting a select group of Florida business leaders who are truly propelling the state forward. This unique product not only introduces you to this impressive group of individuals, but it also allows you to learn about their personal goals and interests outside of the workplace."

"What continues to distinguish the Florida 500 is the integrity of the selection process and the willingness of most of those selected to share personal touches that complement the biographical information," says Executive Editor Mark Howard.

Check out the full Florida 500 list, including the Living Legends, at https://floridatrend500.com. Copies of the standalone publication are available for purchase.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly newsvideo highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including ... health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 125,000 unique visitors each month.