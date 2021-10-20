Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,768 in the last 365 days.

Landgraf, Craddick Join Forces to Bring Behavioral Health Center to the Permian Basin

member image

Landgraf, Craddick Join Forces to Bring Behavioral Health Center to the Permian Basin  print page

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
10/19/2021

AUSTIN — Senate Bill 8, legislation directing how the state will spend federal dollars allocated to Texas under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, was passed out of the House and Senate on Monday. The legislation includes $40 million for a behavioral health center that will be constructed and operated by the hospital districts of Midland and Ector County. State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) and State Representative Tom Craddick (Midland) worked together to ensure the funding was included in the final version of the bill.

“This $40 million to construct a new mental health hospital will improve quality of life in Odessa, Midland and throughout the Permian Basin. Russell Tippin and Russell Meyers worked together, Rep. Tom Craddick and I worked together and Odessa and Midland worked together on this. I’m thankful we were able to get this done for our region that desperately needs better access to mental health services,” Landgraf said.

The center will include 100 inpatient beds and outpatient psychiatric care facilities, along with a crisis stabilization unit, professional offices, and counseling and therapeutic spaces appropriate for all ages. Texans who live in the Permian Basin currently have to drive to Lubbock or San Angelo to access similar care.

“In the weeks and months after the August 31, 2019 mass shooting, local leaders in Odessa and Midland identified the need for additional behavioral and mental health services in our region. COVID-19 put that discussion on hold momentarily. I’m thankful that we kept the drum beat going, and that our communities have come together to accomplish this important goal. I’m proud of our work together,” Landgraf added.

Senate Bill 8 now heads to the governor’s desk for signature, the final stage in the legislative process. If SB 8 is signed into law, it is expected that the Permian Basin behavioral health center will be completed by 2024.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.324

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0546

(512) 463-8067 Fax

(432) 332-0937

You just read:

Landgraf, Craddick Join Forces to Bring Behavioral Health Center to the Permian Basin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.