eCycle Solutions marks Waste Reduction Week in Canada by expanding their footprint with a new recycling location
The various initiatives and acquisitions we have undertaken in recent years underscore our dedication to finding alternatives for managing all forms of waste materials”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight months after acquiring Green-go Recycling, eCycle Solutions is opening a new location for recycling metals, electronics and various household items — a reflection of the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
The facility, located in Welland, Ontario, is 8,750 square feet and will create as many as 10 new jobs when fully operational. Todd Fournier, a long-time resident of the Welland area, will oversee operations.
“We are thrilled to open this new Green-go Recycling location, and to welcome Todd to the eCycle team.” says Terry Steine, Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing at eCycle. “The new facility will serve the local community and the greater Niagara region.”
By opening this facility, eCycle is providing Niagara Region residents and businesses with an alternative for end-of-life and scrap materials that can be recycled and put back into the global supply chain.
“While we implement our ambitious growth strategy by expanding our footprint in the Niagara Region, we take pride in continuing to offer Canadians alternatives for reuse, recycling and waste diversion,” says Michael Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer of eCycle Solutions.
This opening is the latest of several developments that have strengthened eCycle’s position as Canada’s preeminent full-service provider in electronics recycling and reuse.
Last year, eCycle launched a system to recycle the mixed plastic that is generated by recycling electrical and electronic equipment. The float-sink system uses water as a medium to separate elements of mixed plastic according to density. The plastic itself floats while metals sink. This process functions as a sort of rinse cycle for the plastic, producing a cleaner version that can be reused easily.
In 2019, eCycle Solutions’ asset management division acquired Refreshtek, an electronics refurbishing and resale company. This expanded eCycle’s ability to maximize the value of assets by refurbishing and selling them directly to end users.
“The various initiatives and acquisitions we have undertaken in recent years underscore our dedication to finding alternatives for managing all forms of waste materials,” says Collins. “We’ll soon be expanding our ITAD footprint in the Ontario market, and we will continue to offer refurbishment and resale of electronics in Canada and abroad. Our commitment to the circular economy is unwavering.”
