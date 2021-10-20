Internet Of Things Data Startup Terbine Opens Shares To The Public On StartEngine
After raising over $3 million from Angel investors, Terbine is making its shares available for purchase on top equity crowdfunding platform
Terbine is intended to solve business problems while enabling initiatives in sustainability, public safety and quality of life in cities, citizen science and more.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terbine, the first commercial exchange for the data generated by machines, devices and infrastructure aka the Internet of Things, has opened its equity fundraising campaign on popular platform StartEngine. The campaign makes it possible for people to purchase shares without requiring them to be accredited investors, and is now available at www.startengine.com/terbine
— Terbine CEO David Knight
Enabling The New Era of Data Commerce
Inspired by commodities exchanges that were created to scale up the volume and velocity of trading beyond what could be performed manually, Terbine is at the leading edge of what is being termed “data commerce.” A logical next major step after e-commerce, data commerce involves the monetization of data, similarly to what e-commerce provides for physical goods and services. Terbine has developed proprietary methods to enable the pricing and vending of IoT data on a potentially global scale. Through its marketplace, the Terbine Data Exchange offers over 30,000 IoT data feeds sourced from infrastructure worldwide including traffic, water, electricity, air quality and many types, with new feeds being added continually.
Eliminating Data Sharing Friction
Creating an environment through which data commerce is enabled required Terbine to solve a wide range of issues including making Internet of Things (IoT) data searchable and discoverable, which it is not when found in its native form, giving data providers comprehensive control over to whom and where their data can be vended, strong tracking of what firms receive the data and under what circumstances, and many more.
Why Equity Crowdfunding Now?
“We’ve raised funding successfully through an impressive group of Angel investors and family offices thus far,” said Terbine CEO David Knight. “As Terbine is intended to solve business problems while enabling initiatives in sustainability, public safety and quality of life in cities, citizen science and more, we feel it’s time to offer our shares more broadly to people who will support our mission.” To achieve its objectives, Terbine works with leading-edge technologies including AI, 5G, blockchain and distributed computing, along with key industry partnerships.
About Terbine
Terbine is the first global-scale system for the seamless exchanging of IoT data, which characterizes, categorizes, licenses, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flow of machine-generated data emanating from public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. Designed to leverage continuing advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. www.terbine.com
About StartEngine
StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped companies raise over $400 Million from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2014 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller. www.startengine.com
Jennifer Lopez
TERBINE
jlopez@terbine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Meet Terbine!