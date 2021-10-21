OAGi Releases OAGIS 10.7.2 and Score 2.2

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S.A., October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Application Group (OAGi) is pleased to announce the release of OAGIS 10.7.2 and Score 2.2

OAGIS 10.7.2 adds a number of great new features to our standard including a new Publisher, Registration, and Finished Goods components. The long-awaited new Instructions component, which includes 0 to many instruction steps. The new Mixing Instruction and Application Instruction Steps. Several features regarding the new S-Series SX002D and S5000F interoperability initiatives and many other new upgrades involving the BOM, Item, Forecasted Quantity, On Hand Inventory, Shipped Sales Order Quantity components, and a lot more.

Score 2.2 adds a number of great new features including the new "Where Used" functionality allowing you to immediately see which CCs a particular node is related to in the tree and within the entire DEN relational construct. And now supplementary components can be excluded from the search with a CC tree as default. It can be turned on/off by a checkbox UI. The main changes on the BIE are as follows. You can create a BIE from an End-User CC. The Reset button was also added to the BIE detail pane. It returns BIE data to the initialized CC's data. Deprecated CCs are shown with gray background in the BIE tree. All this and numerous UI improvements and bug fixes have been delivered.

The Open Applications Group (OAGi) is a non-profit organization with the mission to reduce the cost of integration by developing inter-operable, cross-functional, cross-industry, data-model-driven, and extensible standards to meet the challenge of a rapidly-changing global digital economy.