Karthaus Truss Bridge to Open Fully Tomorrow

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that the Karthaus truss bridge will soon be fully open to traffic. The bridge spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River on Route 879 in Burnside Township, Centre County, and Karthaus Township, Clearfield County.

PennDOT expects to open the bridge to two full lanes of traffic by the end of the day tomorrow, October 21. Once fully open, the temporary traffic signals that have been enforcing an alternating traffic pattern will be removed.

The bridge is 410 feet long, dates from 1937, and carries an average of 1,050 vehicles daily. Preservation work has included hydro demolition of the old surface, pressure washing, application of a latex overlay, guide rail installation, deck texturization, and painting.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA, has been the contractor for this $1.15 million contract.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

