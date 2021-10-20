Deacon Construction Announces Andrew Naegeli as New CEO
Andrew Naegeli is a company veteran who brings history, leadership and operations experience to his new role.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deacon Construction, LLC, is pleased to announce that Andrew Naegeli has taken over as CEO. Naegeli, previously Executive Vice President and co-leader of the company's Portland office, succeeds Steve Deacon, the company's original CEO and founder. Naegeli and Deacon have spent the past year training and transitioning the CEO role.
Naegeli has spent nearly all of his 19-year construction career with Deacon in operations roles, first joining the company as a Project Engineer in 2004.
"Having spent 17 years here, I'm already proud of our teams and what we've built together. I'm honored to lead Deacon Construction. I'm most excited about the company's progression and the diversity of our projects in different markets. We'll continue to focus on our people and push our mission and vision and our core values of being entrepreneurial and providing opportunities for our employees," said Andrew Naegeli.
Steve Deacon will continue his role as Chairman of the Board, co-manager of the DEI Program, President of the Board for the Deacon Charitable Foundation and Manager of Deacon Development.
"In Andrew, we have chosen a proven leader with a deep understanding of how Deacon operates and what we stand for. The last 40 years have been a true pleasure, and I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and prosper," said Steve Deacon.
Naegeli first joined the company as a Project Engineer, was promoted to Project Manager, Operations Manager and Executive Vice President. He has overseen operations on complex projects such as the Hotel Eastlund Renovation, the Lloyd Center Remodel and Mercato Grove in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Naegeli takes over the CEO responsibilities effective immediately.
About Deacon Construction, LLC
Deacon Construction, LLC is a full-service general contractor dedicated to providing clients with projects built through an atmosphere of honesty, respect and open communication. For over 40 years, they have specialized in construction of retail centers, multifamily housing, mixed-use buildings, industrial, hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities, as well as healthcare and office buildings. Through their dedication to surpassing client expectations, ability to handle diverse and difficult projects, financial strength and competitive pricing, Deacon Construction is positioned as an industry leader throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.deacon.com.
