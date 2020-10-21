Deacon Construction Announces Upcoming Executive Leadership Changes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deacon Construction, LLC, is pleased to announce that Andrew Naegeli has been selected as the next CEO and Lisa Terlson has been selected as the next CFO. Also appointed to the Executive Leadership Team are John Clouse, Executive Vice President and General Manager and Anita Jain, Executive Vice President and General Manager.
Steve Deacon, the current CEO and Founder, will spend the next year training and transitioning with Andrew. Richard Smith has already transitioned his CFO duties to Lisa Terlson and will remain as President. Steve and Richard plan to remain with the company in roles that are still being determined.
Andrew Naegeli, is currently an Executive Vice President and co-leader of our Portland office, overseeing the Operations Team. He has spent nearly all of his 18-year construction career with Deacon, joining the company as a Project Engineer in 2004.
Lisa Terlson joined Deacon nearly 35 years ago and has spent time in accounting, operations and project management before returning to her roots, accounting. She is also a co-leader of our Portland office.
John Clouse, joined Deacon 16 years ago and oversees all of our California operations. He is stationed in Sacramento and brings nearly 45 years of construction experience to the leadership team.
Anita Jain joined Deacon 14 years ago as a Project Manager and currently leads our Seattle office. She brings 26 years of construction experience to the leadership team.
“Andrew, Lisa, John and Anita are people I trust and admire. They will provide us with new ideas and energy, and I look forward to working closely with them as we transition into this next phase of leadership. I know they will continue the culture of the company and support the growth of our people,” said Steve Deacon.
About Deacon Construction, LLC
Deacon Construction, LLC is a full-service general contractor dedicated to providing clients with projects built through an atmosphere of honesty, respect and open communication. For nearly 40 years, they have specialized in construction of retail centers, multifamily housing, mixed-use buildings, industrial, hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities, as well as healthcare and office buildings. Through their dedication to surpassing client expectations, ability to handle diverse and difficult projects, financial strength and competitive pricing, Deacon Construction is positioned as an industry leader throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.deacon.com.
