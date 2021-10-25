Satellite Industries announces Charlie Senecal as President of Satellite Suites
Satellite Industries is excited to announce the promotion of Charlie Senecal to President of Satellite Suites, restroom trailer division - Satellite Industries.
Charlie has been key to our success since the inception of Satellite Suites and has consistently shown leadership and managerial excellence in implementing strategies to grow the Suites division.”BRISTOL, INDIANA, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Satellite Industries is excited to announce the promotion of Charlie Senecal to President of Satellite Suites, the restroom trailer division of Satellite Industries, Inc., located in Bristol, Indiana. This advancement marks a key milestone for the company in its rapidly growing restroom trailer division, and is a significant achievement for Senecal, previously Vice President of Satellite Suites, who has worked hard to successfully manage this tremendous growth.
— John Babcock, President of Satellite Industries
Senecal joined Satellite Industries in 2005 as part of the Synergy World acquisition, a US-based portable restroom supplier, and was quickly promoted to National Sales Manager. Prior to joining Satellite, Senecal was instrumental in growing Synergy’s portable restroom sales along the East Coast over a five-year span. After a six-year tenure at JAG Mobile Solutions, a restroom trailer supplier based in Indiana, Senecal rejoined the Satellite team in 2013 to launch its newest restroom trailer division under the brand of Satellite Suites.
Since then, Satellite Suites has experienced remarkable growth, going from 12 to 300 team members, and expanding from an original 30,000 sq foot manufacturing footprint to a 200,000 sq foot state-of-the-art facility today in Bristol, Indiana. This exponential growth did not come without its challenges. Navigating within a tight and competitive labor market, amidst a pandemic and unyielding supply chain disruptions Senecal has painstakingly led the team through the obstacles and transformed the Suites division into the leader of the restroom trailer market, with no plans to slow down.
As President of Satellite Suites, Senecal will report to John Babcock, President of Satellite Industries, and lead an expanded team responsible for manufacturing and supplying restroom trailers across the globe as well as strategies to strengthen the customer experience and increase capacity to support continued projected growth.
“Charlie has been a key part of our success since the inception of Satellite Suites and has consistently shown the leadership and managerial excellence in implementing strategies to grow and expand the Suites division and he is ready to take on even more in his new role,” says Babcock.
“Being able to work in this dynamic industry with such a dedicated and ever-growing Satellite team has truly been an honor. I’ve never experienced an industry filled with more passionate and sincere customers, vendors, and competitors. I’m eager to meet the upcoming demands and challenges associated with the continual growth of the industries we serve” says Senecal.
For more information on Satellite Industries, please contact us or visit the website at www.satelliteindustries.com/contacts.
Joseph Hummel
Satellite Industries
800-883-1123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Satellite Industries announces Charlie Senecal as President of Satellite Suites, Restroom Trailer Manufacturer - Bristol, Indiana