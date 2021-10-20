Eastman Cooke Builds Two Endovascular Centers in East Harlem
NYC construction firm converts 2 stores at East River Plaza, 505 E. 116th Street; retail space into full-service Endovascular & Amputation Prevention ClinicNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a Manhattan-based, mid-sized construction company, is completing two medical clinics for the American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention Group at East River Plaza, 505 East 116th Street. The two medical units comprise Harlem Endovascular Center, a 4,200-square-foot clinic in a former Sleepy’s store, and New York Endovascular & Amputation Prevention Center, a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center.
“Building two clinics in a shopping center frequented by the local community is a great use for erstwhile retail space that had been vacant a long time,” says Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP, Eastman Cooke & Associates. “The surrounding neighborhoods will greatly benefit from the services provided in these clinics, whether for wellness visits or comprehensive surgical procedures. In recent years, a substantial portion of our projects have focused on extensive adaptive reuse and conversions of retail, office and warehouse spaces into vibrant medical centers.”
For both clinics, Eastman Cooke built reception areas, examination rooms, and offices. Among the infrastructure upgrades were new electrical and plumbing systems, and individually operated HVAC systems. For the New York Endovascular & Amputation Prevention Center, Eastman Cooke constructed multiple operating suites. In addition, the firm was responsible for the interior buildouts, storage, millwork, and painting.
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
