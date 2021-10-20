Tampa Bay Tech announces 18th Annual Tech Awards finalists
With nearly 100 nominations this year, Tampa Bay Tech is pleased to announce the 18th Annual Tech Awards finalists with the community.
This year's show will return to Armature Works in downtown Tampa, Friday, November 12th, starting at 6:00 PM EST.
— Jill St Thomas, CEO, Tampa Bay Tech
“Celebrating this community and its leaders has always been a core value for us and we were overwhelmed by the number of incredible nominations this year - close to 100, which was the most we’ve ever had, ” said Jill St Thomas, CEO of Tampa Bay Tech. “Being able to honor this year’s nominees in person after nearly two years apart is particularly meaningful and I’m confident this year’s show will be one of our most special ever.”
This year’s show has seven categories.
Tech Leader of the Year, finalists are:
Avani Desai, CEO, Schellman & Co.
Charlotte Baker, CEO/Founder, Digital Hands
Elias Torres, CTO/co-Founder, Drift
Tech Company of the Year, finalists are:
Digital Hands
Nextech
OPSWAT
Emerging Tech Leader of the Year, finalists are:
Brandon Redding, Salesforce & Jide Sofowora, Jabil
Judah Longgrear, Nickelytics
Saxon Baum, Florida Funders
Tech Project of the Year finalists:
Accusoft
Nextech
Spirion
Emerging Tech Company of the Year, finalists are:
Blockspaces
Chattr
Trustate
Bridge Builder of the Year, finalists are:
Bobby Ceklic, New Horizons Tampa Bay
Erica Woods, Tech4Good/Apex Systems
Jesus Vidaurri, U.S. Digital Service
And, the sixth Community Dedication and Leadership Award winner will be announced during the show. This award is voted on by previous recipients, who include: Chris Cate, CEO, Valpak, Tony DiBenedetto founder, Think Big for Kids, Tom Wallace, founder of Florida Funders, Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave and last year’s winner, Steven MacDonald of MacDonald Ventures.
