Tampa Bay Tech announces 18th Annual Tech Awards finalists

TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Bay Tech is thrilled to announce the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. This year’s show will return to Armature Works in downtown Tampa, Friday, November 12th, starting at 6:00 PM EST.“Celebrating this community and its leaders has always been a core value for us and we were overwhelmed by the number of incredible nominations this year - close to 100, which was the most we’ve ever had, ” said Jill St Thomas, CEO of Tampa Bay Tech. “Being able to honor this year’s nominees in person after nearly two years apart is particularly meaningful and I’m confident this year’s show will be one of our most special ever.”This year’s show has seven categories.Tech Leader of the Year, finalists are:Avani Desai, CEO, Schellman & Co.Charlotte Baker, CEO/Founder, Digital HandsElias Torres, CTO/co-Founder, DriftTech Company of the Year, finalists are:Digital HandsNextechOPSWATEmerging Tech Leader of the Year, finalists are:Brandon Redding, Salesforce & Jide Sofowora, JabilJudah Longgrear, NickelyticsSaxon Baum, Florida FundersTech Project of the Year finalists:AccusoftNextechSpirionEmerging Tech Company of the Year, finalists are:BlockspacesChattrTrustateBridge Builder of the Year, finalists are:Bobby Ceklic, New Horizons Tampa BayErica Woods, Tech4Good/Apex SystemsJesus Vidaurri, U.S. Digital ServiceAnd, the sixth Community Dedication and Leadership Award winner will be announced during the show. This award is voted on by previous recipients, who include: Chris Cate, CEO, Valpak, Tony DiBenedetto founder, Think Big for Kids, Tom Wallace, founder of Florida Funders, Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave and last year’s winner, Steven MacDonald of MacDonald Ventures.