Tampa Bay Tech’s Software CEO Council kicks off year with roundtable and commitment to local charity
The commitment of these leaders to lean on, challenge and support one another absolutely embodies our mission of building a radically connected tech community.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Tampa Bay Tech’s Software CEO Council (TBSC) met to discuss the ongoing issues so many CEOs are experiencing, including the safe return to work-spaces and the challenges of continuing to attract, recruit and retain top tech tal-ent.
Hosted by Tampa Bay Tech, TBSC meets quarterly to discuss business challenges in a confidential, CEO-only environment. In their last virtual gathering the group dis-cussed regional challenges and talked about ideas to attract more skilled talent to the area. They also discussed benefits of, and ways to, raise awareness of the con-centration of cyber technology and IT integrators in our region. An integral part of the group’s charter is an annual commitment to support a local charity, and at this meeting Computer Mentors was selected.
“Our primary group goal is to raise awareness about software technology success in the Tampa Bay area, but as individuals we also benefit from shared learning and strengthened connections with our peers.” said Jack Berlin, CEO of Accusoft.
Echoed Jill St. Thomas, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Tech, “The commitment of these leaders to lean on, challenge and support one another absolutely embodies our mission of building a radically connected tech community and they are the leaders working to build Tampa Bay’s thriving tech hub."
In attendance at the Q1 roundtable:
Daniel Collins, 360 Advanced
Scott Price, A-LIGN
Jack Berlin, Accusoft
Shamus Hines, Applied Data Corp
Charlotte Baker, Digital Hands
Dan Gaertner, DocuPhase
Ed Holmes, FairWarning
Paul Toomey, Geographic Solutions
Chris Karlo, MercuryWorks
Greg Ross Munro, Source Toad
Seng Sun, Sunview Software
Doug Sullinger, Vendita
Randall VanAllen, Madison Cloud
For more information about TBSC, visit the group’s website at:
https://www.tampasoftwareceos.com/.
About Tampa Bay Tech
Tampa Bay Tech is a non-profit technology council that has been engaging and uniting the local technology community for 21 years. Through annual memberships and partnerships, their mission is to build a radically connected, flourishing tech hub where opportunity is abundant for all. With over 125 member companies representing over 110,000 area tech employees - as well as thousands of students within the area’s colleges and universities - Tampa Bay Tech provides annual programming and initiatives to support those in the technology space.
Join the community at tampabay.tech and follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Twitter.
