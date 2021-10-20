DOC LA 2021 RUNNING OCTOBER 20-31, OPENS TODAY WITH “SALARYMAN,” DIRECTED BY ALLEGRA PACHECO
DOC LA 2021 RUNNING OCTOBER 20-31, OPENS TODAY WITH “SALARYMAN,” DIRECTED BY ALLEGRA PACHECO, THE POWERFUL DOCUMENTARY OFFERS A UNIQUE TAKE ON THE HIGH COST OF OVERWORK; PLUS THE SHORTS, “THE CONVERSATION” BY KURT SENSENBRENNER AND “LITTLE BERLIN,” DIRECTED BY KATE MCMULLEN, NARRATED BY CHRISTOPH WALTZ
FESTIVAL CLOSES WITH “UNRAVELING” BY JEFF SWIMMER AND STACEY RAVEL ABARBANEL, “WHO IS AFRAID OF THE BLACK MAN?” BY SIMON GABIOUD AND “THE BEAST OF OUR TIME” DIRECTED BY MAAIKE MIDLETON AND NARRATED BY JEFF BRIDGES
Festival Line-up Includes THE REVOLUTION GENERATION, Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Narrated by Michelle Rodriguez; Ruan Magan’s THE HUNGER, Narrated by Liam Neeson; AFRICAN REDEMPTION: THE LIFE OF MARCUS GARVEY, JR., Directed by Roy T. Anderson, Starring Keith David, Danny Glover, Usain Bolt and Ilyasah Shabazz; THE STORY WON’T DIE, Directed by David Henry Gerson and JOHN’S ULTIMATE ILLUSION, Directed by Donovan Lawe and Ryan Palmieri, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis
In Person, In Theater Festival Runs October 20 -24 at Raleigh Studios; Virtual Festival Runs October 25 -31
Film Tickets On Sale Now At https://www.docla.org/2021
DOC LA, running October 20 – 31, opens today with the powerful feature-length documentary, SALARYMAN, directed by Costa Rican first-time director, Allegra Pacheco, Wednesday, October 20 at 7:45pmPT. Playing with SALARYMAN, are the shorts THE CONVERSATION directed by Kurt Sensenbrenner and LITTLE BERLIN, directed by Kate McMullen and narrated by Christoph Waltz. The 2021 festival will take place both in person and online beginning Wednesday, October 20 with in person screenings held at Raleigh Studios on Melrose. All films are available as part of the virtual festival October 25 -31, via docla.org/2021.
SALARYMAN, captures the history and culture of the “Salarymen” office workers in Japan, hard-working white-collar employees who helped build post-war Japan into the global power the country is today. But at what cost? The film combines performance art and a punk documentary ethic to open our minds to the cost of overwork, ultimately revealing surprising ways salarymen, in every culture, can find escape and healing. James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins, A Perfect Circle) scored the documentary, Academy Award-nominee John Hawkes (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and entrepreneur Josh Stanley, founder of Charlotte’s Web serve as two of the film’s executive producers. www.salarymandocumentary.com. (2021; RT: 80minutes)
Also playing opening night are the shorts LITTLE BERLIN, directed by Kate McMullen and narrated by Christoph Waltz, based on a true story about when the Iron Curtain cuts a tiny German village in half, Peter the bull gets separated from his 36 cows; and THE CONVERSATION, by Kurt Sensenbrenner.
The festival closes with UNRAVELING, by filmmakers Jeff Swimmer and Stacey Ravel Abarbanel, that delves into the mystery surrounding Pancho Villa’s 1916 raid on the border town of Columbus, New Mexico during the Mexican Revolution; WHO IS AFRAID OF THE BLACK MAN?, about James Baldwin’s time in Switzerland, directed by Simon Gabioud; and THE BEAST OF OUR TIME, a visually stunning inquiry into the relationship between climate change and grizzly bears, directed by Maaike Middleton and narrated by Jeff Bridges.
Festival Line-up includes THE REVOLUTION GENERATION, directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, narrated by Michelle Rodriguez; Ruan Magan’s THE HUNGER, narrated by Liam Neeson; AFRICAN REDEMPTION: THE LIFE OF MARCUS GARVEY, JR., directed by Roy T. Anderson, narrated by Keith David and starring Danny Glover, Usain Bolt and Ilyasah Shabazz; David Henry Gerson’s THE STORY WON’T DIE; and JOHN’S ULTIMATE ILLUSION, directed by Donovan Lawe and Ryan Palmieri, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. Descriptions below.
To see the full line-up and purchase film tickets visit https://www.docla.org/2021.
Film descriptions:
• THE STORY WON’T DIE, directed by David Henry Gerson, about a Syrian refugee artist, tortured by Bashar Al-Assad for his lyrics, uses his music to survive one of our century's deadliest wars. (2021; RT: 83minutes)
• JOHN’S ULTIMATE ILLUSION, directed by Donovan Lawe and Ryan Palmieri, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, follows a man’s relationship with his Uncle Milton.
• THE REVOLUTION GENERATION, directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, narrated by Michelle Rodriguez, shows how young people can deploy their strengths to revolutionize the system as they confront both the US political crisis and the global environmental crisis. (2021; RT: 80minutes)
• AFRICAN REDEMPTION: THE LIFE OF MARCUS GARVEY, JR., directed by Roy T. Anderson, narrated by Keith David and featuring Danny Glover, Usain Bolt and Ilyasah Shabazz, peels back all the layers in his presentation of the oft- misunderstood and controversial Marcus Garvey, Jr. (2021; RT: 85minutes).
• THE HUNGER, directed by Ruan Magan, narrated by Liam Neeson, tells the story of the Irish Famine of the 1840s. (2020; RT: 90minutes)
About DOC LA
Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival — organized by the esteemed Parajanov-Vartanov Institute, will screen and award outstanding films by students, emerging auteurs, and established masters to give Angelenos an opportunity to see great examples of World and American cinema. DOC LA furthers the mission of the Parajanov-Vartanov Institute Awards established in 2010.
